Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 4: Romance is on your side
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 4: Romance is on your side

Dear Aquarius, you need to take a step back and realise running from all sorts of emotional expressions isn’t going to set you free. Just keep going and you’ll be in a good position very soon.
Avoid unnecessary arguments.
Published on Feb 04, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18) Your deep wish to become fiercely independent might be getting in the way of your social skills. You need to take a step back and realise running from all sorts of emotional expressions isn’t going to set you free. Only when you actually confront yourself and be true to what you feel, is when you’ll be truly free.

 

 

Aquarius Finance TodayFinances haven’t been too much of a concern for you. You’ve been responsible enough. You’ve drawn a line whenever the need arose. Good for you. This is the time to work on financial stability. You’ll be comfortable throughout if you just keep at it.

 

Aquarius Family TodayIf you’re relations with your family are strained, you need to work on it. You can’t keep going alone. You need them and they need you to. Try and talk things out. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Try and understand what they’re going through. Communicate effectively and you’ll be able to see a remarkable difference in your relationships.

 

Aquarius Career TodayThings might be slow but they’re definitely going somewhere. You’re working hard and being patient and the universe will reward you for the same. Just keep going and you’ll be in a good position very soon.

 

Aquarius Health TodayYou’ve done an excellent job at taking care of yourself. You know what needs to be a priority and you’re working to build a healthier lifestyle for yourself. Take small steps because you know you have it in you to get there. Do this for yourself. 

 

Aquarius Love Life TodayRomance is on your side right now. You’ve been waiting patiently for this time and it’s here. You can look forward to more love, joy and warmth. It’s all going to happen for you. Take this time to truly make your loved one feel the same and you’ll begin to see how this can last forever.

 

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology aquarius horoscope aquarius
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Omicron
UP Election
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP