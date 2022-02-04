Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 4: Romance is on your side

Aquarius (Jan 19 - Feb 18)



Your deep wish to become fiercely independent might be getting in the way of your social skills. You need to take a step back and realise running from all sorts of emotional expressions isn’t going to set you free. Only when you actually confront yourself and be true to what you feel, is when you’ll be truly free.

Aquarius Finance Today



Finances haven’t been too much of a concern for you. You’ve been responsible enough. You’ve drawn a line whenever the need arose. Good for you. This is the time to work on financial stability. You’ll be comfortable throughout if you just keep at it.

Aquarius Family Today



If you’re relations with your family are strained, you need to work on it. You can’t keep going alone. You need them and they need you to. Try and talk things out. Avoid unnecessary arguments. Try and understand what they’re going through. Communicate effectively and you’ll be able to see a remarkable difference in your relationships.

Aquarius Career Today



Things might be slow but they’re definitely going somewhere. You’re working hard and being patient and the universe will reward you for the same. Just keep going and you’ll be in a good position very soon.

Aquarius Health Today



You’ve done an excellent job at taking care of yourself. You know what needs to be a priority and you’re working to build a healthier lifestyle for yourself. Take small steps because you know you have it in you to get there. Do this for yourself.

Aquarius Love Life Today



Romance is on your side right now. You’ve been waiting patiently for this time and it’s here. You can look forward to more love, joy and warmth. It’s all going to happen for you. Take this time to truly make your loved one feel the same and you’ll begin to see how this can last forever.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Brown

