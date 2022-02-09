Aquarius Daily Horoscope for February 9: Give some priority to love

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)



You’re independent and realistic. You’re unconventional but also a dreamer. You’re peculiar and slightly eccentric too. You know you stand out because of your unusual opinions that give peoplee a whole new perspective. You know people want you to be a part of their concentrations because of this nature. It’s okay you’re allowed to be proud of that. Keep being true to who you are and you’ll be fine!

Aquarius Finance Today



You’ve been making smart decisions when it comes to money. You’ve invested in good areas and are likely to bear fruits of the same. You know how and when to draw a line and realise the value of financial stability; this realisation and commitment is doing you good.

Aquarius Family Today



You need to realise that there’s a world outside your workplace and personal stuff. Your family has been feeling lonely, lately. Take them out for meals, or even short trips. Spend time with them and make them feel cherished. They only want your love and attention. Everything will get better, with a little effort.

Aquarius Career Today



Your communication skills, confidence and expertise might take you to the very top. You’ve been waiting for that moment patiently and have taken all necessary steps with minimum distraction. You might hear good news very soon and might be rewarded for these efforts.

Aquarius Health Today



If you’ve not been prioritising health, lately, you’re making a mistake. Don’t be a victim to burn outs. Get proper rest and good exercise. A walk in the park might be a good idea as it’ll heal both physical and mental health.

Aquarius Love Life Today



You might have been unavailable for your partner and couldn't give enough time to them, they’re upset and slightly disappointed. This could create serious rifts in the relationship. Mend the broken ties and sort things out, plan fun activities together or just spending leisurely time indoors in each other’s company, to save the relationship from falling apart

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026