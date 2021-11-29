Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Nov 29: Stars are in favor of your finances!

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are such a street-smart person who can easily be recognized from afar. Today is the day where you would like to use your playlist as a boost of energy to get things done. You may have a hard day at work that will lead to demotivation, try to have an optimistic approach for a day.

Aquarius Finance Today

The financial front will stay in your favor today. Monetary gain from an unexpected person is expected. Consider the pros and cons before you invest money and do not get into any deal only because of an emotional attachment with the person.

Aquarius Family Today

You are probably going to travel with your family, where you will live it up in the company of your friends and family. Your domestic life will improve and you will gain experiences. There could be some last minute changes in the plan, do not lose the temper and try to adjust according to the situation. Your family is considering you as a leader of this trip.

Aquarius Career Today

It is going to be a difficult day at the workplace. Be careful, someone can take credit for your hard work. If it's the case, still don’t worry, it is just a day that will pass and the ball will be there in your court tomorrow.

Aquarius Health Today

You are probably going to encounter minor misfortunes on your wellbeing front as climate instigated allergies. If you’re travelling today, pack all your necessary medicines. Your continuous efforts since long to support your invulnerability will assist you to remain healthy.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You are probably going to meet somebody intriguing at a get-together and you might fall for them instantly. That is valid just for singles! Those in a relationship are likely going to make some amazing memories. Be ready for an amazing evening.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

