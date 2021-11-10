Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 10: Act swiftly and tactfully

Dear Aquarius, there could be disagreements at home, which might lead to clashes and heartaches.
Despite the odds, you tend to stay calm and maintain your individuality.
Published on Nov 10, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

Today, the day brings several self-improvement opportunities that you can choose from wisely. It may not only help you win people over but may also give you a chance to bring forth your hidden talents. You may be receptive to fresh, new ideas today, which can prove beneficial for you in the long run. You may be able to turn challenges in your favour and gain from them too. Making the most of the prospects that come your way is likely to improve your chances of success. Your ability to perform difficult tasks under pressure may make you stronger and a winner in all walks of life. Despite the odds, you tend to stay calm and maintain your individuality. 

Aquarius Finance Today 

Lack of careful planning may bring monetary losses today. Refrain from over spending as you are likely to face cash crunch. Small profits are foreseen in business, but that might not suffice to keep your financial front afloat. 

Aquarius Family Today 

There could be disagreements at home, which might lead to clashes and heartaches. Your family life may be a bit turbulent today. Act swiftly and tactfully to defuse the tensions and restore peace and normalcy in the homely atmosphere. 

Aquarius Career Today 

On the professional front, jealous colleagues might try to harm your interests. Do not turn a blind eye to their intentions, but keep working to your full capacity to reach your targets. Your bosses may recognise your true talents. 

Aquarius Health Today 

The day could be a mixed bag as far as your health is concerned. You may experience weakness and low levels of stamina in your daily activities. Work on your physical fitness and practice light lifting exercises to strengthen your core. Yoga may give you inner peace. 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

The day could be both exciting and dull on your romantic front. You need to reignite the passions to enjoy your love life and plan fun activities with your beloved to bring intimacy and affection in your harmonious bond. 

Lucky Number: 11 

Lucky Colour: Light Grey 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

