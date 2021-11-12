Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 12: Issues with family!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are known for their broad mindedness and non-judgmental traits. Their focus towards their life’s goals is tremendous. They are practical in their approach and provide the best possible solution which is more viable. They are honest and straightforward and are good partners. Having understood the qualities of Aquarians, now let’s see how the overall day is going to be. There could possibly be issues with your in laws. There is also a possibility that some chaos in the family may disturb your peace of mind. Apart from that the other aspects of your life looks great! However, it is advisable to avoid buying and selling the property. Aquarians may receive appreciation and may also hope for a promotion shortly! Now that you have seen the gist of the overall day, let us look into individual aspects of life.

Aquarius Finance Today

Some of you may lose the grip of your financial gains and may face a few challenges. People who are struggling to manage their monthly budgets may find a way to manage it through.

Aquarius Family Today

Today Aquarians may have to nurse and attend to health concerns of someone in the family. Students may have to work hard and burn the midnight oil in order to improve their performance or they may upset their parents.

Aquarius Career Today

Employees may expect appreciation and recognition for their service. People working in the sales and marketing company are likely to hit the target.

Aquarius Health Today

You are blessed with a fine health for today. If you have undergone a long course of treatment, then you may expect good news from the doctor and soon you might be relived from the illness.

Aquarius Love Life Today

The dinner party or the celebration that you have planned for your lover is going to please him/her. For others, small things done with great love can add immense joy to your life.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026