Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 17: Be assertive!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

An Aquarius is incredibly open-minded and tends to think and do things differently than others. They think for themselves and like to keep an open mind about things. They don’t like to judge a book by its cover. Aquarians have a creative mindset. Due to their independent nature, Aquarius may not follow the crowd, and this is why they thrive in the areas of creativity. Students waiting for their offer letters from universities abroad will also get positive news from their desired universities. You are going to have a wonderful day ahead full of joy and enthusiasm. Even if it is not a visit to someplace far away from where you stay, you can take your partner on a drive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aquarius Finance Today

Are you planning to expand your business? Today, doesn’t appear to be a day for it. You can get a new business partner. In property, a thousand things demand your attention today. Be gentle on yourself. Sit down for a while and think the course of action before purchasing an asset.

Aquarius Family Today

You might even have to make certain adjustments to resolve the harmony. If your parents are happy, you will find yourself at peace at your domestic front.

Aquarius Career Today

Your sense of humour is your biggest asset; make the best use of it to bridge the gap between yourself and your superiors! Be confident in your ability to manage any situation.

Aquarius Health Today

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Your mental health will be affected by the dilemma in your personal life. You may try to shed off these fears and anxieties, but now is the time for you to finally decide.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Everywhere you go there is some or the other thing to remind you of the bygone days when you have loved your beloved. It can be seen that you are no longer in accord with them. Don't regret for the things unsaid and certain things cannot be changed, so just let them be the way they are!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026