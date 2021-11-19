Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 19: Lady luck is shining on you

Dear Aquarius, you are likely to enjoy good health, which may help you to take part in sporting activities
Trust your instincts; they might surprise you at each step!
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) 

Today, your independence may lead you towards exciting things. You need to stay away from the crowd and create your own identity. Your leadership qualities are likely to help you get ahead in life more quickly. Your bright ideas may now be on the journey towards fruition and you may bask in the glory of your hard labour. Your patience and consistency may be put to the test. Do not bow down to self-doubt and negativity. You are likely to emerge a winner by pushing the boundaries and reaching for the stars. Trust your instincts; they might surprise you at each step! Some of you can go in for an image makeover. 

Aquarius Finance Today 

The day may be moderate on your financial front. Chances of earning benefits from past investments are slim today. Drastically rising expenses may disturb your monthly budget. Small profits are indicated from speculative activities. 

Aquarius Family Today 

Domestic life may be turbulent today. Shunning your responsibilities may give rise to clashes at home. Pay attention to the needs of your family members to keep them happy. Short vacation may bring stability in relationships. 

Aquarius Career Today 

Lady luck is shining on you today. Some good news is waiting on the professional front. You may be given additional responsibilities to shoulder, upon which your progress may depend. A monetary benefit is on the cards. 

Aquarius Health Today 

You are likely to enjoy good health, which may help you to take part in sporting activities. Cycling, swimming, jogging and running are likely to keep you in shape. Mindfulness meditation and aromatherapy may help you relieve stress. 

Aquarius Love Life Today 

Your love life is likely to become more electrifying and blissful. Spending time together may give you a chance to understand each other better. Some of you may decide to tie the knot with families’ consent by the end of the year. 

 

Lucky Number: 22 

Lucky Color: Electric Grey 

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

