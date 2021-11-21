Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 21: Find excellence on many factors

Dear Aquarius, there are so many amazing things that may happen on the family front and keep you occupied.
You may be lucky in many areas today.
Published on Nov 21, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

 

You may be lucky in many areas today. You just need to be cautious on the business front. There are so many amazing things that may happen on the family front and keep you occupied. You may be busy organizing a house warming or a birthday party at home.

 

Your good health may keep you energetic and allow you to execute your pending trip plans with family or friends. Those who have been planning to switch jobs, they should wait a bit longer.  If you are feeling tired or exhausted, you are advised to plan a short trip with loved ones.

 

What your planets have decided for you? Find out below!

Aquarius Finance Today

You have enough to invest in the property market or start a new venture. You may have cash flow in from many unexpected sources. Some financial gains are on the cards on the business front.

Aquarius Family Today

This is going to be an excellent day. Relatives may drop by and make the home environment cheerful. Seeing everyone happy may bring real happiness and a wonderful smile on your face. 

Aquarius Career Today

You may be occupied with so many things happening on the domestic front, so you may find it hard to complete given projects on time at the office. You may have to spend extra hours at work to complete them.

 

Aquarius Health Today

 

Your good health may allow you to participate in social events or go on a trip with friends or family. You are advised to follow a strict diet plan in order to maintain physical and emotional health.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Some may plan candle light dinner or go on a long drive to rekindle their love life. A passionate evening is foreseen for some, so get ready for it. Lover may shower love upon you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Maroon

 

By: Manisha Koushik,  Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

