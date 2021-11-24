Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 23: Look for foretold situations

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius, this is an excellent day as stars are in your favor. All your domestic and money matters may resolve soon and get you peace of mind. Some may take initiatives to complete pending tasks on the professional front. Your health may allow you to execute your adventurous trip plans or visit your close friends or relatives. You may feel happy and blessed to have people to support and help your ideas.

You may focus on your health and try to improve your health condition. Meditation may work wonders for some. Those who have been planning to invest money in property or buying a new home, they should go for it today. Favorable planetary positions may get you good deals.

Aquarius Finance Today

This is a favorable day on the financial front. You may be able to earn via many earning sources. Your good financial condition may allow you to fulfill all the requirements of your family.

Aquarius Family Today

You may manage to keep your spirits high with the moral support you get from family members. Some may experience good understanding and emotional stability in married life. Some may expect relatives at their place.

Aquarius Career Today

Things are going great on the professional front. Earning may increase and new businesses may start reaping rewards. Some new clients may help take your business to the next level.

Aquarius Health Today

You are in good condition on the health front. Those who have been doing exercise or yoga for a long time, they might notice improvements in their health and feel more energetic than ever.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may remain blissful and experience strong emotional connection with your spouse or partner. Some romantic activities are on the cards. Lovers may seek your presence in an important social event.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.comUrl: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.comContact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

