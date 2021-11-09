Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 9: A lovely domestic font
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for November 9: A lovely domestic font

Dear Aquarius, it seems like a perfect day to visit the nearby temple along with your family and seek blessings.
Aquarians are not selfish people; they are keen on lending a helping hand to the ones in need.
Published on Nov 09, 2021 12:40 AM IST
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

 

Aquarians are those who always want to be adventurous and get excited by nature. Aquarians love to be independent; hence they choose to keep those who seem to control them, far away from them. Nevertheless, Aquarians are not selfish people; they are keen on lending a helping hand to the ones in need. They wish to stay alone but are thinking about being useful to society. Aquarians are going to have an amazing day except on the professional side. Henceforth do not lose your calm while dealing with rude clients. Your financial front looks very attractive, excellent property deals might come your way. So Aquarians do not let the opportunity slip away from your hands. 

 

Aquarius Finance Today

Businesspeople are likely to sign a huge project which adds value to your start-up. Professionals hold a good chance to ascertain the position that you desired. 

Aquarius Family Today

Your domestic front appears lovely. It seems like a perfect day to visit the nearby temple all along with your family and seek blessings. A picnic or a day tour is highlighted in your day. So Leos, enjoy your time! 

Aquarius Career Today

There are high chances for Aquarians to be badly hit by your career choice. So it would be safer if you do not take any big steps towards your professional side. 

Aquarius Health Today

Your confidence will boost as you might feel the difference in your health on a positive note. So Aquarians keep up your work on the way towards a healthy lifestyle.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Aquarians, you may feel as though you are surrounded by voids. As it is said, life is beautiful. But it is more beautiful next to your love. So make sure to express your love and gratitude to your beloved. 

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152,40532026

 

 

 

 

