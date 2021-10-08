Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Oct 8: Your chakras will be strong

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Auspicious circumstances are on your cards today and you are likely to reap their benefits. Your well-planned strategies will keep you in an upbeat mood and you will be able to handle stressful situations with ease. De-cluttering your mind of negative thoughts will help you maintain an optimistic outlook, helping you surge ahead with enthusiasm. You are likely to get opportunities to execute your previous plans today, which will give you maximum profits. Incomplete tasks will be completed without hassles. You are likely to make some life-altering decisions, which will be in the best interest of you and your loved ones. You need to watch your tongue before you pass a judgment.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your financial position is likely to be very strong today and your future will be secured despite your growing expenses. Investment in the property will yield good results. Now is the right time to put your surplus capital in stocks.

Aquarius Family Today

There are likely to be stressful situations at home in the coming days as there will be differences of opinion between you and your elders. Do not get into constant quarrels to maintain domestic happiness and harmony.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, try to keep up with the changing ways and pace of work or chances are high that you might lag behind. Your subordinates are likely to help you move ahead. Your hard work will shape your future prospects in the organization.

Aquarius Health Today

Your chakras will be very strong today and you will enjoy good health. Meditation and breathing exercises will help you calm your mind and making changes in dietary habits will show positive results on your overall wellbeing.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your dreams of settling down with your romantic partner are likely to come true as both your families will be happy with your choice. Your relationship will strengthen and the love between you two will grow.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Rust

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com , www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874