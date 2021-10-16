Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 16: Day will bring bag full of joy!

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarius is known for being progressive, idealistic, intelligent, and highly creative—not to mention a little quirky! Like air, you do not have a single, clear shape and seem to defy categorization. While some Aquarians are quiet and gentle, others are exuberant and energetic. That said, even these two different types of people share many of the same inner qualities. You love to spend time deep in thought, especially when it pertains to matters of society. Today is going to be fun, just as much as has been exhausting until now. So, get out of your bed with an optimistic approach and watch out for what life holds for you. You might feel overwhelmed by the amount of work at your table.

Aquarius Finance Today

If you have been looking forward to investing in property, today is going to be great for you. Since your financial conditions will be great, you will be in a position to lend money to someone in need. People who took a bank loan would be able to pay it off in time.

Aquarius Family Today

There are chances for your family members to embark on a journey to any holy place and getting indulged in some religious work. There can be the entry of a new member to your family.

Aquarius Career Today

Life so far may have felt like a journey where much is to be endured and little to be enjoyed. But now, you will be surprised by the overarching sense of happiness at even the slightest achievements. Take a break from your busy schedule to give yourself some much-needed personal space.

Aquarius Health Today

You may be troubled by problems related to skin and teeth. Make sure to eat plenty of fruits, green veggies, milk and milk products in your diet. Allergies too may be acting up and this is the time to take special care to avoid all allergens.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Nobody has the permission to make you feel down. It is a trying time. If your love hurts, it was never meant to be yours. It is time to move on and meet new people.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

