Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 2: A joyful day awaits
horoscope

Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 2: A joyful day awaits

Dear Aquarius, You have been working hard and your efforts will pay off soon.You will find the home front joyful and peaceful.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:38 AM IST
You may plan a trip or a dinner date with a partner.

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is an excellent day on the finance and health front, your health and wealth will allow you to have some fun and splurge on something. You may plan a trip or a dinner date with a partner. Some excellent property deals are on the cards.

Family members will be in the mood to celebrate the achievements of the younger members of the family. You may get a chance to meet someone close today that will take you down memory lane. Everything is perfect as your stars are in your favour, but be cautious on the professional front.

Stars have planned an excellent day for you, find out how!

Aquarius Finance Today

You have been working hard and your efforts will pay off soon. Now, it's time to do whatever you want as your bank balance is brimming and you have various income sources. 

Aquarius Family Today

You will find the home front joyful and peaceful. A celebratory aura will be there and you may get a chance to spend quality time with siblings and friends. Your spouse will support your ideas and pamper you today, so enjoy.

RELATED STORIES

Aquarius Career Today

The professional front does not seem exciting or favourable, but still, you have a lot to do at work. You should focus on completing your pending tasks today, otherwise, it may create a big issue for you.

Aquarius Health Today

You are in good shape on the health front, so try to maintain it by opting for a healthy diet and lifestyle. An alternate therapy or treatment plan will help you get rid of a prolonged health issue.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may not get enough time to spend with your partner as you may be busy preparing for an event at home. Things will remain normal on the love front, so nothing to worry about.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Maron

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: http://www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun sign horoscope aquarius astrology
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Capricorn Daily Horoscope for October 2: Some news on career front

Sagittarius Daily Horoscope for October 2: A fun day for newly weds

Scorpio Daily Horoscope for October 2: you are in good financial condition

Virgo Daily Horoscope for October 2: Make memories with loved ones
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP