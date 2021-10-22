Aquarius Daily Horoscope for October 22: A big move in career awaits

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Today, things may turn a little hectic for you. You may also find it difficult to make decisions during this period. Clear your head and contemplate carefully to make the right choice. It is advised to stay calm during this period and stabilize your position and not make any changes as it may create problems for you. Avoid venting out negative emotions on your loved ones else you could hurt them in return. Don't lose faith in yourself, even if you've been disappointed lately. Stick to your convictions; you will come out a winner soon. Students will get better results in examinations that they have been waiting for a long time. Shifting to a new accommodation is indicated for some and will prove very auspicious for you. Those of you travelling for business or personal work can expect to reap substantial gains.

Aquarius Finance Today

Financially, you are likely to get favorable results relating to investment and your expenses will also remain in control. A new money-making opportunity will be lucrative if you do your research/homework well.

Aquarius Family Today

You will make the most of the opportunity to resolve old conflicts and hurts and to move forward unitedly as a family. A suitable match will materialize for the eligible; bring an end to a long and arduous search.

Aquarius Career Today

This will be a favorable day for you as your social connections will flourish which will help you reap professional gains. An increment or promotion is on the cards.

Aquarius Health Today

You will have enough strength to undertake any strenuous task you put your mind to. Some of you will also free yourself from psychological burdens and overcome any harmful vices you might have.

Aquarius Love Life Today

If you long to find someone to share your life with, you need to grab every chance to meet someone new. Be courageous and socialize. Married couples are likely to start planning family ahead.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

