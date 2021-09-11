Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 11: A romantic date is on the cards

Aquarius

People born under this sign are honest and intelligent and do whatever they undertake most sincerely. These positive traits will be much in evidence today on the financial front. The day augurs well for all, especially those working from home.

Aquarius Finance Today

A court case regarding property and liquid assets can be decided in your favor and make you rich overnight. Your savings will come in handy for your child wanting to go in for higher studies. You may think of putting money in constructing a house on a piece of land that you own.

Aquarius Family Today

Instead of suppressing the issues that are affecting you emotionally, work on them slowly to cure yourself. You may feel hurt by the judgmental attitude of some people, but remember it is okay to be you. Those travelling by train to attend a wedding or a celebration will find the journey comfortable.

Aquarius Career Today

Your career is yours and yours only; reclaim it by giving your hundred percent in all aspects of your professional life. At work, don’t let your impression about someone influence your judgement, be absolutely balanced in your approach and fair in your decision. You will get a fair idea about competitive exams through previous years’ solved papers.

Aquarius Health Today

You are likely to enjoy good health by eating right and shaking a leg, but give this health mantra to someone in the family too, who is out of shape. If allopathic medicines are proving too strong, there is no harm in trying homeopathic or ayurvedic medicines for your minor ailment.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Today, some of you are likely to make the biggest decision of your life by saying yes to a suitable match. Marriage is a gamble, but think positive and things will turn out positive too. Something that lover promised is likely to get fulfilled today and sweep you off your feet!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Olive Green

