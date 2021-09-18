Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sep 18: Take time for yourself

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are rebellious in nature and quite unique. You are like the two sides of a same coin. Either you can be emotionally very dependent on your near and dear ones or you could be totally detached from them. You have the ability to think out of the box in tough situations and it can be very difficult for people to understand you. You hide your feelings but secretly care about your relationships. You are open-minded and do things differently. You have a soft corner and work for philanthropical causes. You express yourself through art and are free-spirited. However, you are unpredictable and inconsistent and your anger can make you cross your limits.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your lifestyle is set to change for the better and your business venture is likely to bring you a good amount of wealth. You can now plan to put your money in stocks and you will have the luxury to spend it on goods of necessity.

Aquarius Family Today

Busy work schedules are likely to make you spend more time in the office, as a result of which, your family members will feel neglected. You need to make time for them or it could disturb the peaceful domestic atmosphere.

Aquarius Career Today

On the professional front, you will be very popular among colleagues. Your bosses are likely to seek your intervention in matters over which you have an expertise. Keep working for your goals patiently and you are likely to be rewarded with a promotion.

Aquarius Health Today

You will find yourself in good health as your new fitness trainer will make sure you get the benefits of exercising. An aromatherapy session will rejuvenate your mind and freshen you up.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love life is likely to take a backseat as you will not find enough time to spend with your partner. Your continuously changing behaviour might also bring rifts in the relationship. Try not to ignore their needs or it could break the ties.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

