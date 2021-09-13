Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Be cautious about your health

Dear Aquarius, today's prediction says that you trust easily and love extremely. However, you need to stop carrying grudges or you are likely to be left out.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 12:40 AM IST
You like to explore new places and meet new people. 

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

 

You are very progressive in thinking and let your independence speak for yourself. You are receptive to new ideas, which you also like to implement in your daily life. You like to explore new places and meet new people. You trust easily and love extremely. You spend time in the company of like minded people and attach yourself mostly with projects that are for the betterment of humankind. Your generous nature makes you a giver and easily accessible to people during their times of need. However, you need to stop carrying grudges or you are likely to be left out. 

 

Aquarius Finance Today

You need to avoid making wrong financial deals. Think everything through and get in touch with an expert before you make any financial commitment to your clients. Tax, loan and insurance issues might also bother you today. 

Aquarius Family Today

An exciting vacation with your family and relatives will lift up your spirits and revitalize your energy. The atmosphere will be peaceful at home, giving you enough scope to try your hands at a new hobby. 

Aquarius Career Today

Those associated with the show business or are pursuing a career in the media will get a chance to travel overseas for a project. Some of you will learn a new language,which will help you broaden your horizon of clientele. A new job opportunity is likely to come knocking at your doors. 

Aquarius Health Today

On the health front, you need to be extra cautious. Laziness and lethargy will postpone most of your work. There can also be an emotional upheaval in your life, which will upset your health. Turning to spirituality might give you some solace. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

You will be in a good mood, but same cannot be expected from your romantic partner. Love life might take a backseat because of your beloved’s unpredictablebehavior. Give it some time or impatience might force you to snap the ties. 

Lucky Number: 11 

Lucky Colour: Pink 

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

 

