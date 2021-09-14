Aquarius Daily Horoscope for Sept 13: Expect good news in career

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day will bring Aquarius great wisdom. This will result in their expert and personal experiences developing into deeper, more meaningful pursuits. Whether it is playing a stellar role in a new project or standing by your family, your wisdom today will allow you to explore new successes and sentiments.You are likely to feel more charismatic and creative all day today and whatever goals or milestone are trying to accomplish will be achieved easily. By embracing creativity and individuality, big things are set to unfold for you as the day marches on. You are advised to avoid taking too long to ponder or contemplate future course of action.Choosing a holiday location where everyone is happy will help you set up holiday memories that will last a lifetime.

Aquarius Finance Today

Investing in traditional shares and stocks will prove very profitable today and give your finances a much-needed boost. You will also be able to clear your pending debts from old loans.

Aquarius Family Today

You may have to withstand the resentment of your relatives and close friends as you shrink your domestic duties. The elderly may get involved in petty dispute between younger family members.

Aquarius Career Today

You gain the respect and admiration of your colleagues as you give them due credit for the accolades coming your way. Professionally, you have everything going on the right track for you as your prove yourself to be an able manager.

Aquarius Health Today

On a bright note, your health and vitality will be phenomenal. You should pursue areas where you can utilize this new found fitness level to experience something new. You are strong and the energy you possess will be best used to influence others.

Aquarius Love Life Today

If you are in a love relationship, you need to be sensitive to your partner’s needs. These small compromises will allow your relationship to flourish while simultaneously creating memories together. Single people are likely to meet someone interesting, but it is advisable to proceed with caution.

Lucky Number:5

Lucky Colour:Orange

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874