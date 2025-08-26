Search
Tue, Aug 26, 2025
Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 26, 2025: Have a plan B to beat the challenging time

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Aug 26, 2025 04:10 am IST

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: You may sell off a property or buy a new one.

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Success will soon knock on your door

Keep the love affair intact and consider safe business investments today. Ensure you settle the financial issues. Health may have minor issues as well.

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair intact through open communication. Resolve issues at the office and perform your best. Financially, you are good today. However, health can give you a tough time today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Value the opinions of your lover and avoid bickering over minor issues. There will be challenges related to the loss of temper, and you should be careful not to hurt your partner through words or gestures. You should also be ready to discuss the love affair with your parents. Some females may have issues at their spouse’s house. This should be settled by discussing with the spouse. Married male natives must be careful not to get into extramarital affairs, as their family life will be compromised.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Continue the commitment at the workplace, and this will help you achieve the tasks that seem challenging. IT professionals will travel to the client’s office, while your skills to negotiate will work while dealing with clients, especially from abroad. Business developers and marketing professionals need to be more focused on the strategies. Some tasks require you to stay overtime, and your efforts will also be fruitful today. Some team meetings will need you to attend prepared. Have a plan B to beat the challenging time.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial issue will trouble you. While wealth will come in from multiple sources, including a previous investment, you will be tempted to try new investment options. You may try your fortune in the stock market and trading, while businessmen will be successful in raising funds through promoters. You may sell off a property or buy a new one.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues may come up, but routine life will be unaffected. There will be digestion-related issues. Children may develop bruises while playing, but this will not be serious. Females may complain about gynaecological issues today. Some natives will also have pain in joints, especially at the elbows. You should also skip alcohol today. It is also good to avoid adventure activities when it is raining.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
