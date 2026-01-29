Edit Profile
    Aquarius Horoscope Today for January 29, 2026: Do not let personal issues impact your professional life

    Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today: Despite the tight deadlines, you will succeed in accomplishing most tasks.

    Published on: Jan 29, 2026 4:11 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

    Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Do not let emotions determine things today

    Express love in the relationship and be happy today. Take up new roles at the office to deliver the best results. You are also spared from major ailments today.

    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Be fair in your love life, and also ensure you give the best performance at work. Prosperity brings changes in lifestyle, while health is also good.

    Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

    You may be expressive today. However, it is also good to ensure your partner lover is romantic in action. It is crucial to keep the partner's confidence in every personal matter. However, do not impose your concepts and thoughts on the lover. Some natives will consider surprise gifts for the lover. This may also strengthen the bonding. An old relationship will come back to you, but this can be a tricky one, especially for married people.

    Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

    Keep a watch over the performance today. Put in efforts to employ the best ways to handle situations and achieve optimum results. Do not let personal issues impact your professional life, and be diplomatic at the workplace. Despite the tight deadlines, you will succeed in accomplishing most tasks. Chefs, IT professionals, designers, and academicians will have opportunities to move abroad. In case you have a job interview, be confident as you will crack it. Some students will clear the interview for their first job.

    Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

    No major monetary issue will exist today. But that doesn’t mean you can spend money on luxury items. You may sell a property or will also buy one. Though you should not consider speculative business, entrepreneurs can be confident about business expansion to even foreign locations. It is also good not to intervene in the discussions related to property within the family.

    Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

    Your health will be normal today. Those who have sleep-related problems should go for natural remedies, including yoga and meditation. Skip junk food today and prefer a menu rich in proteins, vitamins, and minerals. Be careful while using the staircase or driving a two-wheeler. You may also experience soreness in your throat. Some females will develop headaches or pain in joints.

    Aquarius Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
    • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
    • Symbol: Water carrier
    • Element: Air
    • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
    • Sign Ruler: Uranus
    • Lucky Day: Saturday
    • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
    • Lucky Number: 22
    • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

    Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
