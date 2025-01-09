Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 09, 2025 predicts financial windfall

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Be cool always! Your strong attitude at job will work out in handling crucial tasks. Show commitment in the love affair and the partner will be happy spending time with you. Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: our strong attitude at job will work out in handling crucial tasks.

Settle the love-related issues and also prove the potential by taking up new official tasks. Both health and wealth will give pleasant moments. Do not spend a big amount on luxury.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

There can be issues in the love affair that demand diplomatic handling. Your commitment is uncompromised today. Some lovers will be unrealistic in assumptions but you need to diplomatically tackle this situation. Today is good to even discuss the marriage. Spend more time creatively and discuss the future. You may also surprise the lover with gifts today. Open communication is crucial in the relationship and ensures you spend more time together. Some love affairs that are on the brink of breaking up will fall apart.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Your discipline at work will help you perform your best and meet the expectations of the management. Animators, designers, architects, creative directors, copywriters, authors, musicians, and sound engineers will prove their mettle today. Be ready to spend more time at the workplace. Some professionals may travel for official reasons. Those who are keen to move abroad for the job will find new opportunities. Entrepreneurs may pick the day to take the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

No major financial hiccup will be there. Money will come in from different sources but expenses will also be higher. You may also consider buying electronic appliances in the later part of the day. Avoid unnecessary display of wealth and you can take the guidance of a financial planner. Traders will see all dues getting cleared. Some natives will receive a bank loan and traders will be lucky to have funds from promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

No major health issue will trouble you today. Some children will develop bruises while playing but this will be healed in a day or two. Void junk food and aerated drinks. Instead, have more nuts and fruits today. Seniors on travel should carry a medical kit. You may also have paint at joints today. Females having migraine and gynecological issues may miss the routine life.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)