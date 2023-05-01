Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023 predicts health seems worrisome

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023 predicts health seems worrisome

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 01, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for 1st May 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Issues in the love life need to be resolved today.

Daily Horoscope Predictions says, honesty is your major trait

Here are accurate Aquarius daily horoscope predictions for 1st May 2023. Read your career, finance, health & romance status to know what to expect today.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023. At the office, you’d perform the best. Health is a concern today.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, May 1, 2023. At the office, you’d perform the best. Health is a concern today.

Be mature but not stubborn in the relationship. All love issues need to be resolved today. At the office, you’d perform the best. Health is a concern today.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Issues in the love life need to be resolved today. Take the initiative to discuss and decide on the next step. Egos never work out in a relationship as it is all about dedication and commitment. A third person or an outsider may interfere in your relationship which can be disastrous. Your spouse may have issues with your parents and this may also be a reason for the fight today. Ensure you end the day with a happy note.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Job hunters can smile as they may get hired today. Your office may value your performance today but there are many people around to point fingers at you. You need to understand your foes at the workplace as this will help you eschew office politics. Male natives need to keep a distance from female co-workers today as the chances of allegations are higher today. A new project at the office may take off and you will be in charge of it.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Some minor financial problems may be there but you shouldn’t be disappointed. You may get financial support from friends and siblings and this will help you handle the issues today. Some natives may receive a positive legal verdict where they will inherit property. This may again lead to court as a sibling or a relative will be unhappy. And you may have to spend for legal causes. Today is not good for investment and hence go for safer options like a fixed deposit in a bank.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Your health needs to be monitored properly today as some complications can occur, especially in senior people. Avoid heavy exercise and go for milder ones. Those who drive need to be extremely cautious. All pregnant natives should avoid adventure activities today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  • Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  • Symbol: Water carrier
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  • Sign Ruler: Uranus
  • Lucky Day: Saturday
  • Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  • Lucky Number: 22
  • Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope aquarius + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out