Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today, September 9, 2023 advises to focus on health

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue smiling

Walk into a new relationship today. Avoid office politics and utilize professional opportunities to grow. Both health & wealth may not be at your side today.

A new love life is the highlight of the day. Prove your potential at the office as you’ll receive opportunities. Be careful while handling wealth. Minor health issues will be there.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

An outsider may dictate things in your relationship and this may cause rifts. Handle this issue with a mature attitude. Be confident about your position and resolve this problem before your love life gets impacted. Single Aquarius natives may expect someone special to walk into their lives today. Though your love stars are brighter today, wait for a day to propose. Your parents will be strong pillars of the relationship.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Healthcare professionals along with armed service persons, lawyers, politicians, aviation staff, and scientists will perform excellently in professional life. Some bankers and accountants may face issues related to figures and they must be extremely careful. If you are keen to change jobs, this is a good time and you may succeed in grabbing one with a good package. Students will clear competitive exams without much difficulty.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Today is not good to spend wealth on luxury as the inflow of wealth will not be as good as you expected. Some Aquarius natives may receive long pending dues but expenses will also be higher. A friend or a sibling will need financial assistance. Your child would need finance to pay the tuition fees at a foreign university. Stay away from speculative business as the results may not be positive.

.Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Minor health issues will be there but generally, the health is good. Children may fall down to have bruises while playing and throat or chest infections may disturb sleep. Those who have asthma should avoid the outdoors for a day. Avoid junk food and go for a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Some females may develop cuts while chopping vegetables in the kitchen.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

