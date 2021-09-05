Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Aquarius Horoscope for Sept 5: Time to relax & make merry

Dear Aquarius, today is an excellent day to be working in the private sector. You will get to spend more time with your beloved.
By Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
PUBLISHED ON SEP 05, 2021 12:23 AM IST
Professors and teachers of this zodiac will have a very productive day.

Aquarius

Aquarius are curious intellectuals with a flair for innovation and philosophy. They approach problems with analytical reasoning and have an easy time solving them. Even though Aquarians are highly compassionate and good listeners, they lose their interest quickly. Aquarius born are intelligent people but, they have a short attention span. If you ever get into an argument with They will actually destroy you with facts and statistics. Aquarius are quite likeable in their social circles due to their friendly nature and peculiar sense of humour. They are easy going extroverts with a massive group of friends. Despite their sharp genius, they don't like to show off by belittling or correcting others. In critical situations, they always save the day with their quick thinking and common sense. Keep reading to know what your day entails.

Aquarius Finance Today

Natives of this zodiac should refrain from extravagant indulgence and unnecessary shopping. Living within your means will help you become financially stable. No immediate or urgent need for spending money will arise.

Aquarius Family Today

You will feel your children's absence as they leave for their respective job and work-related trips in foreign countries. Your spouse will be there to share your feelings and console you. Some of you may visit your grandparents and relive good old childhood memories.

Aquarius Career Today

Professors and teachers of this zodiac will have a very productive day. Today is an excellent day to be working in the private sector. You will earn fame, respect and money. The day will be a harbinger of luck and fame for those in show business.

Aquarius Health Today

You will have robust physical and mental health. Turn to herbal remedies if you have a cold or flu. You will feel active and energetic all day long. Your substantial stamina will get you through the day without breaking a sweat.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You will get to spend more time with your beloved. They will hold you and cherish you. Mutual love and understanding will only grow, which will make you joyous.

Lucky Number- 7

Lucky Colour- Cyan/Sky Blue

 

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

