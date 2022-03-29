Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 29: Stay away from confrontation

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

No social boundary can control you. Aquarius people are self-reliant, optimistic, and clever. Aquarians are calm and sensitive. Your empathy towards your fellows makes you a special soul who is loved by all. To have a great day, you must start it with good and positive thoughts. You rapidly get bored so must keep exploring new ideas and places. Be strong, because things might look difficult at the beginning but with your grit and dedication you will conquer all battles with grace and ease. You are advised to stay away from any confrontation as unproductive conflicts can erode your peace of mind and spoil your mood. Travelling to the countryside can be very refreshing and provide a break from your busy schedule. You must not carry your official work to ruin the trip. To get a profitable property deal, you are advised to keep friendship aside while finalizing the deal. Your practical approach to the proposal will fetch a profitable deal.

Aquarius Finance Today

Today you will need to tread a little careful in the matters of money. All monetary transactions will need a close check to rule as oversight and subsequent losses. Also, be very sure before seeking a loan. The repayment could prove to be a problem later.

Aquarius Family Today

Spend more time with your family. You must consider having a good day with your children and siblings at home. Minor trifles between family members siblings will be resolved as if things have always been picturing perfect.

Aquarius Career Today

Your day is likely to be satisfying and rewarding on the professional front. Those in the educational sector will find ways to expand their business. Things are likely to be good and you may start loving what you have considered just a job up till now.

Aquarius Health Today

Your regular evening walks and other mild exercises will prove beneficial for you as they may rejuvenate your mental health as well. Those suffering from back pain will get relief without many medicines. Pay attention to the signals from your body.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Keeping your temper under control will help you today. Don’t think about your past just express yourself to your partner. Your positive attitude can clear lots of misunderstandings and give your relationship a new start. Those single may discover feelings for one of their close friends.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow





