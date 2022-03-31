Aquarius Horoscope predictions for March 31: Postpone all your trips

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians are calm and yet very impulsive. So need to take extra precautions while dealing with every situation. You should remember that you can conquer the world with your empathy and compassion. You are a leader who enjoys teamwork and participating in communities of like-minded people. You are an optimistic person filled with all energy and life. You concentrate on solutions and not problems and this makes a true leader. Your bold and straightforward decisions have very often resulted in the success of your team. So Aquarians are still in search of excitement? But the stars are not in favor to embark on a trip. You are advised to postpone all your trips. Buying a property on the outskirts of the city can be a profitable deal. Time is also favorable for students, particularly those pursuing higher education as they are likely to reap the fruits of their hard work.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances are likely to be good due to your proper planning and investments. You are likely to hear good news as your bank balance is expected to grow like never before. You are advised to consider donating some amount.

Aquarius Family Today

Your family has been missing you for a long. You are advised to take out some time from your busy schedule for your family. You must try and establish a strong bond with your family members.

Aquarius Career Today

You have worked hard and your juniors at the workplace have always acknowledged your efforts. Today, you will witness the positive attitude of your seniors when they appreciate you for your dedication.

Aquarius Health Today

Those suffering from minor health issues are likely to recover soon. You are advised to protect yourself from the relapse of the infection you were inflicted with recently. Avoid neglecting old injuries which may lead to major health issues.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Express your feeling and don’t be shy. Most likely, you are likely to get a positive reply and the day is likely to be memorable for you and your partner. Things between the married couple are likely to improve once you start giving priority to your relationship.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange





Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

