Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 3, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

The day is likely to remain very balanced. There will be nothing to worry about regarding your health. Your money matter will be all ok as you have been taking extra care and precautions. You will experience a good atmosphere at your workplace that will improve your productivity. You share great moments with your family members today and have a relaxed day. Love is in the air so you can have a great day. You are very impulsive at times and this affects your decision making to a great extent. You dare to handle and overcome any situation and you must not forget it. You are a born leader and you enjoy teamwork with your juniors and seniors alike. you love giving and sharing without being judgemental. If you are considering taking a break, then you can opt for a holiday to a relative's house in a serene village. Buying a movable property from a family member can be a profitable deal if done with proper calculation and paperwork.

Aquarius Finance Today

You can expect some good news from your investors. You will feel satisfied when your money matters will see considerable growth. However, you are advised to save more and avoid splurging on luxurious items like mobiles and watches.

Aquarius Family Today

For you, your family is the most important thing. Lately, due to your busy schedule, you were staying away from your home. Today you may consider giving your parents a treat and all of you will have a great time together.

Aquarius Career Today

You need to find out more ways of being productive and constructive. You always wanted to excel in whatever you do. You are advised to stop overburdening yourself and think practically and set achievable goals. You need to adopt positive behaviour at the workplace.

Aquarius Health Today

The advice of a senior family member will prove beneficial and protect you against minor health issues. Those who have been suffering from any kind of nasal infection will also get relief from home remedies.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Those who are planning to put forth a marriage proposal can do it without hesitation. You are most likely to get a positive reply. you must not get too excited and handle the situation more gracefully than you usually do.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026