Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 5, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You are a mature and responsible person. You never fail to rise to the occasion and lend a helping end to those in dire need. To know the perspective of others you must meet new people and make new friends. You are a dreamer and you must not get distracted by the materialistic world. Your focus should be on fulfilling your long-cherished dreams. Your health will be good and you will feel energetic today. You are advised to take care of your finances and save more for rainy days. Things will be great on your professional front. Your family members will make your day special for you. For those who are planning to get into a relationship and express their feelings things will most likely be their favourite. Youngsters willing to pursue a degree over sea may get permission from parents to do so. You can invest in an ancestral property and the deal may be beneficial for you.

Aquarius Finance Today

You are advised to save more and avoid taking things for granted, especially when is concerned. Those in the private sector have to be very careful of the changing trend around. Keep yourself updated and be ready for any change in responsibility.

Aquarius Family Today

A lovable soul like you has always been close to the family. But today, a short visit to your distant relative’s place will make you realise the importance of family heritage. You are advised to spend more quality time with them. Try to interact with your family, especially with your siblings.

Aquarius Career Today

Most likely you will get the desired promotion. A transfer with a well-deserved hike can also be offered today. Your hard work will help you attain success. Those who are planning to shift jobs are advised to do so after carefully studying the current market trends.

Aquarius Health Today

You may see positive results in your weight loss regime. Those who are suffering from breathing issues will be cured with home remedies. However, you are advised to avoid any self-medication. Those suffering from backache will get relief.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your love life will give you all reasons to smile. Don’t postpone things and express your heart. If you are planning to make a marriage proposal go ahead. Don’t overthink and don’t keeps too many expectations. Enjoy the day with your spouse or partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lemon

