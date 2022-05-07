Aquarius Horoscope Today: Astrological Predictions for May 7, 2022

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Day seems to bring mixed results. You can enjoy your good health and professional growth, but you may have to face some issues on the family front. Someone in the family may become stubborn and give you a hard time. Parents or elders may not support your ideas or decision to shift out of the town.

You may book a travel package and plan to travel in order to break monotony. Spending time with people you like the most can heal you and refresh you. Good health and a positive mindset may give you strength, courage and confidence to execute your business plans.

Aquarius Finance Today

You may splurge on small family trips or buy your kids something expensive. You should diversify your investment portfolio if you have funds. Property trading can be a good option for those looking for a long-term goal.

Aquarius Family Today

You need to be careful a lot of sensitive things on the family front. Avoid any argument with elders or siblings today. Spouse or kids may demand your time and attention today, try to be available for them.

Aquarius Career Today

This can be a productive day. You may consider various options to strengthen and diversify your strategy on the business front. Day seems favorable for your professional life.

Aquarius Health Today

You may focus on dieting and yoga in order to maintain good health. Your fitness and energy level may rise. You may feel more confident with positive mindset and try to do the things that you are scared of.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your spouse or partner may be bit demanding on the love front. Day may bring lots of pleasant surprises, so be ready to feel love and romance in the air. A romantic trip or evening is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Coffee

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

