Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for August 2,'22 states, new journey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Day seems moderate. You are going to enjoy your good health, professional success and bond of love with your beloved today, but some family issues may bother you. Some business or leisure trip may get you what you want today. Singles may find someone special to mingle and start a new journey of love, romance and fun.You are doing great on the professional front, so be ready for rewards and applause. Some major business decisions may prove favourable and take your business to the next level. Some may be busy negotiating property deals or renovating an old property. Healthwise, it’s a favourable day. Day seems moderate and your kids may be around to do nice things for you. Someone in the family may go abroad.

Aquarius Finance Today: This is a moderate day. You may invest in personality development and learning new skills. Some may also hire personal fitness trainer to achieve fitness goals and stay fit and fine. Buying a home appliance is on the cards.

Aquarius Family Today: Stars do not seem favorable on the family front. Tension between husband-wife relationships is indicated. Arguments with siblings or parents may cause mental stress. There may be some ups and downs in your personal life, but you can handle things by spending maximum time with your loved ones at home.

Aquarius Career Today: Excellent time is foreseen on the work front. Your work skills and way to communicate your ideas may impress your clients and get you more business.

Aquarius Health Today: Day is all about enjoying good physical and mental health and learning new things. Some may also visit art galleries or plan to follow their passion.

Aquarius Love Life Today: A trip with your beloved may give you wonderful times and moments to cherish forever. Try to add more pleasure to your marital life by doing things your partner likes the most.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Lemon

