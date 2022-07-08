Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily predictions for July 8, '22 states, new house

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) The stars appear favourable for your gains and income and may also bring positive results in your career. Today, Aquarians will be motivated to complete all your pending tasks. You might have new ideas which you may be able to channel in a positive direction. People around will be more supportive of your plans. Aquarians managing their own business will close a new deal and also work on expanding their team. The efforts of students will turn out to be favourable and they will be able to impress their teachers with their knowledge and skills. You will be socially active and you can also spend some quality time with your friends. You may be offered multiple times by your friends and family to join them for a weekend getaway. The trip may turn out to be exhilarating. Shifting new a new house may prove to be auspicious for some Aquarians. Today is an ideal day to start meditating regularly. It will help you relax psychologically while also boosting your overall health.

Aquarius Finance Today Today, businesspeople will get success in business or trade. If you are planning to start anything new then this day is favourable. You could have sudden gains; however, you still have to be cautious while investing or doing any transaction.

Aquarius Family Today Your siblings could face some changes in their careers and may require some guidance and advice. Remain available for them. Be a little careful as someone at home can get sick and that can give you mental stress.

Aquarius Career Today You may establish contact with people of high importance, which will be beneficial in the long run. A creative approach will help you perform all tasks smoothly. Today, those of you involved in professions like speculation, stock market, social work, food and agriculture are likely to see positive results in your career.

Aquarius Health Today It is advisable to take proper care of your health as you may face some issues. It is advised to include yoga and meditation in your life. Aquarians are advised to stay away from people who always carry negative thoughts.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarian lovebirds need to avoid getting into arguments. Frequent clashes could lead to a void in your ties. Suspecting the fidelity of a romantic partner can create a deep void in your relationship. Watch your words.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Rose

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vaastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

