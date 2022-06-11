Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 11, '22 states,good returns

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) It would serve you well to keep your anger in check Aquarians, especially on the professional front! A stray argument may snowball into a major dispute. Keep calm to navigate the turbulent phase. For working professionals, this is the day to exercise caution in your decision-making. There could be additional pressure at the workplace and a proactive approach is uncalled for. Your relationship with your father is likely to improve as you accord due importance to him and his opinions. This is an auspicious period to invest in real estate or property as you are likely to obtain good returns in the near future. Romantic life is likely to remain exciting. An old friend who has had an interest in you might touch base with you and try to kindle a new relationship. Aquarius students preparing for competitive exams are likely to get desired results from their efforts and hard work.

Aquarius Finance Today The business will gain momentum and new partnerships will be formed which will take your venture to the next level. There would be no scarcity of money and you would even be able to splurge a little. Early repayment of a loan is also a possibility for some Aquarius natives.

Aquarius Family Today On the family front, there could be unexpected financial support from your father which will bail you out from precarious situations. You may benefit from his blessings and experience. You may spend quality time with your children and make amends in the relationship with them.

Aquarius Career Today You are advised to stay away from any kinds of conflicts and arguments on the professional front. At times, there could be some temperamental differences with your colleagues. Keep your cool and focus on your work.

Aquarius Health Today Your health would be stronger than usual and you can get rid of any past ailments. Balance water intake to avoid dehydration. This is very important, as it will affect your day-to-day health

Aquarius Love Life Today Single Aquarius natives can meet someone special unexpectedly. Remain open-minded for a chance at a short and sweet romance. There will be a renewed energy in your love life and a favorable transition is in sight.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

