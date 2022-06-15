Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for June 15, '22 states, good gains

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Aquarians may make a successful start in their careers. As a result of your sincerity, you may be eligible for financial gains. This could be advantageous to your economic condition. Your bank account may be full, allowing you to splurge on items you value the most. However, your health may require attention. Minor aches and pains may disturb you. Medication may be your only option. As a result, your family life may be disrupted. Assuage your loved ones’ fears by assuring them of your wellbeing. On the romantic front, you may face difficulties. Due to a misunderstanding, your partner may wish to split up. Make them see reason, and your love life may return to normal. A trip to an exotic location with your sweetheart could be just the thing to reignite your passion. Property issues can be kept for a later date. In competitive exams, students may do well.

Sun Transit Impact on Aquarius Love life is likely to be great and things between couples will be amazing during the transit of the Sun into Gemini. You are likely to find family members very supportive and agreeable to all your plans and suggestions. A family youngster's achievement may add to the family's prestige. During this phase, it is advised to plan your career step-by-step for a better understanding of your future. Businesspeople should ensure secrecy in their projects and deals to win over competitors in the transit time. You are advised to take special care of the health of your spouse.

Aquarius Finance Today On the economic front, Aquarians may appear to be going well. You may discover new sources of income that are likely to result in financial rewards. Past stock investments may bring yielded good gains. A home business could be profitable.

Aquarius Family Today On the domestic front, you may have to take on the responsibility of restoring harmony, which has been disrupted for long. However, children are likely to cheer you up with their activities, finally bringing peace in the homely environment.

Aquarius Career Today On the professional front, things may go smoothly for you. Your bosses are likely to notice your potential and give you the opportunity to lead from the front. You may excel in your field and achieve success as a result.

Aquarius Health Today Aquarians, your health is likely to be satisfactory. However, you may have to be watchful as weather-related illnesses may bother you. To overcome such problems, you need rest, nutritious food and light exercises to stay fit.

Aquarius Love Life Today Aquarius natives may experience heartbreak on their romantic front. Before you end the relationship, give it some serious thought. An evening spent with your partner may give you both a chance to reconcile and sort out your differences.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

