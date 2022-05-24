Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 24, '22 states,robust health

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) Today, you are likely to be successful in maintaining the right balance between your personal and professional life. Working professionals can expect a positive change in their career as a new opportunity can knock on their doors. This is likely to be a favourable time for financial life. While your health may remain robust, you are likely to be involved in taking care of other family members in the house. Today you are likely to be full of creative talent and will look at ways to express the same. Indulge in healthy eating as much as possible. It will promote a healthy mood as well as benefit you physically. Students will need to pay attention to the choice of their company else it may damage their reputation. Some of you may get some sudden benefit from your spouse's family or ancestral property.

Aquarius Finance Today The day would beneficial for those who invest in the stock market. They are likely to get the opportunity to earn money from multiple sources. Some of you may get rid of previous financial constraints as the money starts pouring in from different sources.

Aquarius Family Today Spending time with family and friends may prove helpful. For some people, there could be an arrival of a new guest in the family which may bring moments of celebration. While others can plan a vacation for the entire family.

Aquarius Career Today Your thirst for knowledge is likely to help you to make new associations today. You are likely to be able to use your multitasking skills to complete all work on time. You may get the opportunity to speak to your boss. There is likely to be transparency in your work relations.

Aquarius Health Today Those on a routine of exercise may experience a bloom in health. Your mental health will improve as well and you may find yourself feeling much better. To get the best out of your good health, you need to utilize your extra energy positively. Else you can waste it by using it in the wrong direction.

Aquarius Love Life Today Your spouse will remain supportive and can play an important role in maintaining family peace. Those of you eligible for marriage can expect to hear good news in this regard. Be courageous, get out and socialize. Forget thoughts of past loves and look eagerly to the future.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

