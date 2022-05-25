Aquarius Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 25, 2022 states, good deals

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19) The day promises good deals, financial gain, or even a career takeoff. The day does not foresee any serious problems in the life of Aquarius natives. But do not lose vigilance by counting on absolute success, keep up efforts. Your grasping power is likely to increase and your intellectual ability will become stronger. Your family life is likely to remain the centre of your attention today. This is a good day to clear out pending matters relating to the household. Beware of gossip and envious people, and do not discuss family and work problems with everyone. Be reasonable in choosing topics for conversations. If you have been planning to buy or sell a property for a long time, then this is the right period to go ahead with it. You should avoid any kind of travel today as it could impact your health. People who are studying or inclined toward learning should meditate to keep their minds focused.

Aquarius Finance Today You are likely to receive multiple opportunities to increase your income which will help you improve your financial status. Businesspeople are also likely to witness an increase in their turnover.

Aquarius Family Today On the family front, you are likely to receive the support of your spouse in all endeavours. Your relations with your father will also improve and he will extend his whole-hearted blessings to you.

Aquarius Career Today Those who are in a new job will get the cooperation of their colleagues, and your opponent will remain subdued. You are likely to find opportunities that provide you with higher positions of authority at your workplace. You are also likely to receive new roles and responsibilities.

Aquarius Health Today You are likely to feel extremely healthy and filled with energy today. Try to channel your energies towards something creative. Do yoga — it will provide good stretching and strengthen muscles. The energy of the day may give you the strength and determination to improve your physical fitness, try to spend the day with the maximum benefit for yourself.

Aquarius Love Life Today Take courage and confess your feelings to the one you love. You may get a favourable reply. Singles should not shy away from people. You may be able to indulge in profitable dating. Have fun and socialize, do not stay holed up at home.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

