Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 15, 2022: Love in balance

Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:10 AM IST

Horoscope Today for December 15 to read the daily astrological prediction for Aquarius. Your love life may be smooth and may bring you peace and happiness.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope today for December 15, 2022 :Keep up the good work Aquarius as your finances may take you to a new high.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Keep up the good work Aquarius as your finances may take you to a new high. Daily Astrological Prediction says, you may become a known name in the infrastructure circle. All this may happen because of your extraordinary knowledge, hard work and intelligence. You may also balance your personal life along with professional commitments. You may be of complete support to your parents when they need you. Your body fitness may allow you to complete many tasks in a jiffy. You may feel proud of yourself as you may take wonderful care of your diet and exercise. Your love life may be smooth and may bring you peace and happiness.

Aquarius Finance Today

Dear Aquarius, today may be an auspicious day for you as you may get your first salary. You may feel good to make a contribution to expenses at home. You may look this newly acquired freedom and may engage in activities that you like the most. All this may be possible because of your monetary power.

Aquarius Family Today

Today, you may feel proud of your children as they may perform extremely well in their studies. Your younger sibling may get a scholarship from a prestigious university abroad. Family time may be happy and joyous.

Aquarius Career Today

You may need to remain careful at work as your professional rivals may try to bring you down. You may need to stay vigilant at your work place. Do remember that even a minor error may have negative repercussions today. You may not be able to accomplish anything concrete today.

Aquarius Health Today

You may love to stay healthy and fit. For this, you may start to exercise well and eat consciously. Your weight may be under control and you may look at a lean body in the coming days. You may be happy with your growing awareness about healthy diet and nutritious foods.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may need to understand that your relationship may be working because both you and your beloved are putting the best. You may display all your energy and in turn receive the best from your beloved. You may feel satisfied today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Golden

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

Manisha Koushik

Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows....view detail

