Aquarius Horoscope Today, December 16, 2022: Family issues foreseen

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, this is a favourable day and you may try to make the most of it. Some may travel to the amazing places with friends and enjoy new things. Your health may be stable and you may make some dietary changes to stay fit and fine. Those who have been suffering from a prolonged health issue, they may go for Ayurveda and feel relief.

Careerwise, you may try to give your best and deliver project within given deadlines. You should read papers carefully before signing any contract. Some may spend time with children and help them with school work. Love birds may cook together and enjoy a long drive. Everything seems in sync, but you may face some financial issues. You may apply for personal or business loan today.

What is there to reveal about the day?

Aquarius Finance Today:

It is not a good day on the financial front. Avoid overspending and think about boosting your savings. It may be hard for you to recover loaned money.

Aquarius Family Today:

You may upset your family members with your harsh words, so try to be calmer. Some past family issues or conflicts with siblings may turn out messy, you should give elders a chance to mend the circumstances.

Aquarius Career Today:

It is going to be moderate day on the career front. You may get clarity about your new project or job role. You may share your ideas with your seniors and get required support from them.

Aquarius Health Today:

Some may take break from health or fitness regime for a while. Some may be on business trips and miss their family badly. Some may spend time with old friends and feel better.

Aquarius Love Life Today:

It is a moderately auspicious day and you may try to spend it with your partner. Singles may try some ways to connect with the person they like the most. Married couples may enjoy a movie together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Silver

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

