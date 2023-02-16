Aquarius Horoscope Today, February 16, 2023: Day is favourable for students

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

It’s time to hit the road Aquarians! Daily astrological prediction says , you may feel a travel itch running as you feel adventurous and ready to explore the world. You may be rewarded financially as all your financial plannings yield positively. You can also think about leveraging your assets as it is a good time to think about money. Your health may feel quite moderate today with no major challenges further. You can think about starting with some health supplements. It’s a good time to hit the gym and start an exercise regimen. You may feel a little curious today as you try to solve some problems. You are likely to achieve greater heights at work today as you receive recognition and praises from your boss. An entrepreneurial spirit is likely to arise within you, making you feel quite ambitious. All your dreams related to your career are likely to be fulfilled. You are likely to maintain a loving and affectionate relationship with those near to you. Things in your family may are going go at a smooth pace. A loving day with the younger ones can keep you in high spirits. Those in their teens can expect a heartbreak because of difference in opinions. Married couples may not find the time to spend with each other resulting in misunderstandings.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finances seem to be quite promising this year as you receive moderate property returns. You may have to think about exercising a mindful strategy to maximize your profits. An overseas friend is likely to offer you a lucrative opportunity.

Aquarius Family Today

There might be strife in family as the younger ones demand something. You may have to do a lot of balancing today as your struggle to maintain peace in the family. Adolescents may have to struggle to get permission for a night out.

Aquarius Career Today

Students aspiring to clear competitive exams can expect luck to favor them. Those in job can expect a wonderful day ahead as you may receive the pending appraisals and promotions. Freshers can get positive feedback on lined up interviews.

Aquarius Health Today

It’s a fine day for you. You may not experience any difficulties in keeping a positive outlook. Your mind seems to be at a calm space. Your fitness goals are likely to be achieved today. Your health may not be a concern today as everything goes on smoothly.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may indulge in some conflict-ridden conversations as you come across difficult situations. Adolescents may have to get separated from their partner because of difference in perspectives.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Orange

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

