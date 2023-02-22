Aquarius Horoscope Today, February 22, 2023: New business on cards

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily astrological prediction says, success is likely to knock at your door as you finally receive all that you deserve. All your lined up promotions and appraisals are likely to come to you. Your seniors are entirely impressed with your devotion and may surprise you with something unexpected. Healthwise, things seem quite promising. Your breath work needs a little bit of regulation. Your body may feel replenished with energy. A change of scene is highly recomm. Your finances are quite moderate right now. An overseas friend is likely to return a financial favor. You may get an opportunity to start a business venture of your own. Things might take a rough turn in your family as close relatives create a havoc. A relative is likely to cause trouble by gossiping about your personal matters. Romance is in the air Aquarians! You are in for an affectionate gesture as the love of your life finally confesses their feelings. You may find love in an unexpected place.

Aquarius Finance Today

Financially, you are at a stable position today. You may have to think about securing a retirement plan. Leveraging your assets bully getting into investments is highly recommended. Starting a side hustle can prove to be a steal ahead in this direction.

Aquarius Family Today

Things are quite stable on the family front. You may experience a calming atmosphere. You are likely to meet your siblings after some time and reunite for a warm fuzzy evening. The elders of your family may also go for a religious trip.

Aquarius Career Today

You are thriving professionally! All your creative dreams are likely to come true as you get ample opportunities. Networking with the right people can take you ahead. An old boss is likely to offer you, your dream job.

Aquarius Health Today

It’s one of the good days Aquarians! You may think about delving into literature and arts today. Going for morning brisk walks can really help you get active and energetic. Following a healthy lifestyle will definitely lead to positive changes.

Aquarius Love Life Today

You may take your relationship to the next level as you and your partner finally feel on the same page. You are likely to enjoy a blissful period of romance with your special one. Your partner may shower you with cute little gestures today.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep Blue Sky

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

