Aquarius Horoscope Today for August 7, 2025: An expansion of business

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, take a long leap to happiness Maintain a harmonious love life today, and do not pick up issues at the workplace. Ensure you handle the financial issues carefully. Your health is good today. Aquarius Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

There will be success in the relationship. Take up new roles at work that will prove your professional mettle. Maintain a standard expenditure, and health is also good.

Aquarius Love Horoscope Today

Today is a good day to fix a date, and you may also propose to get a positive response. Express your feelings, and this will help you cool down your emotions. The second half of the day is good to convince the parents about the relationship. Be both a good communicator and a good listener if you have just stepped into a new relationship. Office romance is good, but it should not impact your professional life. A long-distance relationship needs more open communication, which otherwise can derail today.

Aquarius Career Horoscope Today

Be careful while giving opinions at the workplace. A senior may not like your comments, and this may lead to a ruckus. You should also be ready to face criticism from clients. There can also be office politics, which may turn your attention. Skip gossip, and you must ensure to maintain a good rapport with the team members and clients. The second part of the day is good for entrepreneurs who intend to take the trade to new territories.

Aquarius Money Horoscope Today

Minor financial issues may come up. You may face trouble in settling a bank loan. However, a friend or spouse may help you. There will be instances where you will become a part of property discussions within the family. However, try not to lose your temper as this will invite trouble in the coming days. Businessmen may also consider raising funds through promoters.

Aquarius Health Horoscope Today

Ensure you are perfectly fit while maintaining the routine. Some natives may show symptoms of cardiac issues, and this will need immediate medical attention. Viral fever, skin-related infection, and minor cuts will be common. Seniors must carry a medical kit while traveling long distances. Eat a healthy diet packed with proteins and nutrients on time. You also need to properly exercise today.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

