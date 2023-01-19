Aquarius Horoscope Today, January 19, 2023: A family reunion

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Astrological Predictions says, aquarius natives, you are in for a family reunion. You might meet a family member after a really long time. You are likely to get lost in childhood memories as you relive those days with your family. Going on a family trip can really make you feel safe and at home. Travelling with your family is most likely to put your mind at ease. Your health might be at your support today. You can experience a new zest of energy within you and a willingness to try new things. If you are planning to buy a property or asset, its best to wait for the right time. Building a revenue generating source before investing somewhere will keep you safe. Things seem a little trying on the work front. You might struggle with new challenges and competitions. Promotions and appraisals might get delayed due to some reasons. Romantically, you can think of starting a life with your partner.

Aquarius Finance Today

Its going to be quite stable when it comes to money. Avoid loaning money to friends right now. It seems like you are in for hike soon, until then keep your expenses in check.

Aquarius Health Today

Take the spiritedness within you and make the most out of it. Put your energy into something creative today. Let your mind take control of your body and help regulate it. Keep your emotions in check as you can suffer from excessive emotional burnout today.

Aquarius Career Today

Being patient is the best what you can do right now. Things might seem to go out of hand today but you can handle them with prudence. Avoid making any hasty decisions or commitments at work today.

Aquarius Family Today

Its time to relive the childhood memories as family members take you down the memory lane. You might feel intense emotions for your close relatives and loved ones. Its time to cherish the family time right now.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Impressing your crush might work out this time as cupid seems to have blessed you. You can initiate a romantic relationship and say what you truly feel today. Talking out can strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Saffron

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

