Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Family issues indicated

Aquarius Horoscope Today, March 9, 2023: Family issues indicated

horoscope
Published on Mar 09, 2023 12:19 AM IST

Read Aquarius daily horoscope for 9 March 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Strategic investments in real estate may shower you with some cash flow.

Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 9, 2023: Exuberance and vibrancy may rule over you today Aquarians.
Aquarius Daily Horoscope Today for March 9, 2023: Exuberance and vibrancy may rule over you today Aquarians.
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, exuberance and vibrancy may rule over you today Aquarians. You may feel an urge to practice difficult exercises today. Financially, you may be in for some big wins. Extra efforts will pay you well. Strategic investments in real estate may shower you with some cash flow. Your professional experience can be a little predictable today. You may feel a little bored as things get tiresome. It’s a tough day for your family. A near and dear one can get an injury. You may feel a little tense about them. Your partner may extend support in these trying times. The care of your partner can make you realize their true importance. Ensure to carry every important document for a trip as you might miss out on something important.

Aquarius Finance Today

Fortune smiles at you dear Aquarius natives. You may be blessed with a financial bonanza as real estate investments, returns lucratively. You may feel the need to hire a financial consultant to make better decisions.

Aquarius Family Today

The day indicates some problems on the family front. A family member can get an injury today. You are likely to feel a little worried about your responsibilities. The health of your family remains a major source of concern.

Aquarius Career Today

It’s a monotonous day at work today. A friendly conversation with colleagues can help you get past the boredom. A new case may end up at your desk leaving you a little hopeful.

Aquarius Health Today

Welcome an energetic mind and body today Aquarians. Enrolling yourself into an exercise regimen can be a very lucrative idea. Practicing meditation and some calming methods to stabilize your nervous system can have positive effects in the future.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Gratitude is likely to fill you up as your partner does the unthinkable for you. You might feel very lucky today. Singles can meet someone special through mutual friends. Everything is going to work out for you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope aquarius zodiac + 4 more
sun signs astrology horoscope today daily horoscope horoscope aquarius zodiac + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out