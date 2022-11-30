Aquarius Horoscope Today, November 30, 2022: Invest in real estate

Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You have been investing your time into window shopping for way too long for you to remember. Daily Astrological Prediction says, maybe it’s time to reward yourself for the dedication you have been pouring upon your life and work. Your everyday work has helped you in keeping you fit. You have been walking long distances and that has helped you in curing many issues regarding your health. You might not be aware about it but you have felt the difference today. Today is the good time to spend some amount in a potential property. This could be one of the best deals you could possibly acquire. Money related worries are at the bay. Try to avoid family related quarrels today.

Aquarius Health Today

For some people, going to work could be a stressful journey but for you it is a reason to walk those miles and get your health on track. The commute to your everyday tasks has helped you in overcoming health related issues.

Aquarius Finance Today

You need not think twice before investing in anything today. The money related conundrums are at bay. This could be the opportunity to reach the optimum.

Aquarius Profession Today

It is common to go through some harshness from your bosses. The environment at work isn’t always supposed to be flowers and petals all the time. Instead of cursing the seniors, look into the betterment of your work.

Aquarius Family Today

You might feel slightly distant with your family members today. Try not to engage yourself in a heated argument. Being invested in the same would hamper your mental peace and you wouldn’t want that.

Aquarius Romance Today

There is a possibility for you to fall in love with a passing stranger. This person could have a similar thought for you too. But some stories are meant to be unfinished and that’s the sweetness of it.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

