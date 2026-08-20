Why does your chest hurt after eating a heavy meal? Cardiologist shares what it could mean

What happens in your body after you eat can offer valuable insights into your health, so pay close attention to it. You may even be able to detect any early warning signs.

After eating a heavy meal, if you experience painful discomfort, then it may require closer inspection, rather than just normalising the discomfort as standard fullness after a hearty lunch. A specialist tuned in to give more context.

Dr Sabyasachi Pal, interventional cardiologist at BM Heart Hospital, confirmed that a painful sensation in the chest should not be ignored. Why does it happen, and what could it indicate?

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Why should you not ignore chest discomfort after eating? According to the cardiologist, most people assume that discomfort after eating is caused by digestive problems such as acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux. But always believing this to be the default reason is incorrect.

“It is easy to think this is acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux and wait for the pain to go away, but sometimes what feels like acidity is actually an early sign of a heart attack.”

This means you should not self-medicate or resort to home remedies. Instead, get it checked, as acidity can also be a very early heart attack symptom.