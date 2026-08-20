Why does your chest hurt after eating a heavy meal? Cardiologist shares what it could mean
If you experience chest discomfort after eating, learn from a specialist how to identify the possible cause and recognise the warning signs.
What happens in your body after you eat can offer valuable insights into your health, so pay close attention to it. You may even be able to detect any early warning signs.
After eating a heavy meal, if you experience painful discomfort, then it may require closer inspection, rather than just normalising the discomfort as standard fullness after a hearty lunch. A specialist tuned in to give more context.
Dr Sabyasachi Pal, interventional cardiologist at BM Heart Hospital, confirmed that a painful sensation in the chest should not be ignored. Why does it happen, and what could it indicate?
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Why should you not ignore chest discomfort after eating?
According to the cardiologist, most people assume that discomfort after eating is caused by digestive problems such as acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux. But always believing this to be the default reason is incorrect.
“It is easy to think this is acidity, indigestion, or acid reflux and wait for the pain to go away, but sometimes what feels like acidity is actually an early sign of a heart attack.”
This means you should not self-medicate or resort to home remedies. Instead, get it checked, as acidity can also be a very early heart attack symptom.
How do you know it is acid reflux?
Acid reflux usually causes certain digestive symptoms alongside chest discomfort. So, what does acid reflux look and feel like? The cardiologist shared, “Acid reflux can also cause burning sensation, sour taste, acid coming into throat, or belching.” This will help you identify if you have acid reflux or general stomach fullness from a heavy meal. But still, if there's a lot of pain in the chest, the likelihood of it being a heart attack is also present.
What are the warning signs of a heart attack?
Aside from chest discomfort, are there any other signs that can help distinguish acidity from a heart attack? The cardiologist offered more clarity by listing the accompanying warning signs and explaining how a heart attack may present itself.
“A heart attack can lead to pressure, tightness, heaviness, or discomfort in the chest, although symptoms may differ between individuals. A heart attack may also be accompanied by other symptoms such as shortness of breath, sweating, nausea, dizziness, and discomfort that radiates into the arms, shoulders, back, neck, or jaw,” he said.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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