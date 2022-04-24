Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 24

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Dear Aquarian born person, you are your own best and don’t like to be interfered with the opinions and suggestions from others to improve your life for the better. You are your own original copy and don’t like to follow anyone at all. Also, you are highly independent and progressive in your work approach. You have a humanitarian outlook in life and like to bring your thoughts and ideas on the table to a public forum. But what people don’t like about you is your attitude of running away from expressing your true emotions and today can also be one such day where you can be just like carefree and ignorant of others needs. Try to be gentle and understanding with your close knit circle and be there for their help and concerns. All in all, it is a wonderful day for you and you just need to be patient and caring for others.

Aquarius Finance Today

If you are thinking to capitalize your market gains, then today is probably the right day to do so. If also you are thinking to start a new business, you might do it this as well.

Aquarius Family Today

The family matters in your horoscope of the day will stay normal. You can feel that your partner or parents are staying busy and don’t have the time to spend with you and therefore you should be understanding and patient with them.

Aquarius Career Today

You are going to make some big and bold changes in your professional life today and this will lead to a better and bright career in the future. Take the right decisions and all will fall in the right place.

Aquarius Health Today

Your health is getting better day and day and you may feel much more comfortable and active in your body. Stay fresh with light exercises and you will see great results very soon.

Aquarius Love Life Today

It is your nature of only receiving without thinking of giving that is going to bring up an issue in your relationship today. You shall sit together with your partner or spouse and think of ideas to better your relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Light Green

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

