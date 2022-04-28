Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28
horoscope

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 28

Read your free daily Aquarius horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 28, 2022
Read your free daily Aquarius horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 28, 2022
Published on Apr 28, 2022 12:37 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You can have a good day, but some financial issues may arise.  Those who have been planning to buy something expensive or invest in property, they should wait a bit longer. There may be some difficulties in completing an important project at work and it may need your complete focus and expertise. It can be helpful to research deeply in order to understand new technology and enhance your knowledge. 

You should take care of your health as some minor health issue may ruin your plans or mood too.  Those who are suffering from spinal cord disorder or asthma, they should be extra cautious today.

How have stars planned your day? Know more

Aquarius Finance Today

There are chances of having some issues on the financial front. Your education or home loan may take time in getting sanctioned. Medical bills may pile up and you may need cash, but someone may be there for you and help you financially. 

Aquarius Family Today

This is a normal day and things may go as usual. Homemakers may be busy with home chores and kids may be occupied with a school project. Spouse may seek your support and help in doing something.

Aquarius Career Today

Things have changed and now you have to work hard to understand modern and updated technologies. Some may join professional course to enhance domain knowledge. 

Aquarius Health Today

You may have normal day without any health issues. You should not waste your time and use the extra hours in doing something creative. Switching to vegan diet may prove helpful. 

Aquarius Love Life Today

Spouse may not be in mood to go out, so don’t force your will on her or him. Some may plan trips or long drive. You may also try some crazy things with partner to add spark to your love life.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Chocolate

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology aquarius horoscope aquarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP