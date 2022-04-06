Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 6
horoscope

Aquarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 6

Read your free daily Aquarius horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 6, 2022
Read your free daily Aquarius horoscope on HindustanTimes.com. Find out what the planets have predicted for April 6, 2022
Published on Apr 06, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

AQUARIUS (Jan 22- Feb 19)

Hey dear Aquarius born, your ability to see and perceive things from an altogether different angle is highly commendable and unique. You make a great visionary and have a lot of big things in your life to chase for. You like to do and achieve things on your own without getting anybody’s help, assistance and involvement. At times, it becomes quite difficult to impress you because of your high standards. Today it is best advised to you that you stay a little humble, polite and flexible with your approach. Don’t surrender yourself to the hassles of life and make your own stand. Take a chance or risk to explore a new possibility.

Aquarius Finance Today

Your finance and money is going to stay in the top of your game for the day. You may feel like to invest in some new business preposition and that can help strengthen your presence in business globally.

Aquarius Family Today

Family affairs may stay in their normal regard. However, you must have an understanding bent of mind to listen about your family members concerns with a calm and stable approach.

Aquarius Career Today

Your colleagues and co workers can be your guiding light for the day. You may feel struck in a situation and they might help you come out of it with great ease and comfort. Evening time can be relaxing.

Aquarius Health Today

The day may start with a positive, active and healthy approach. But you experience a sudden dip in your energy levels in the noon time and therefore you must take a nap or a break in order to avoid this.

Aquarius Love Life Today

Your partner or spouse might have to leave for an outstation trip for few days and this can make you feel sad for a long time. Stay connected on calls or face time.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Saffron

 

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist &amp; Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sun signs astrology aquarius horoscope aquarius
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP