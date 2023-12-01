Aquarius Monthly Horoscope December 2023 predicts this will be lucky stone

Aquarius – 20th January to 18th February

Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, empowering Transitions Fueling New Beginnings

This December, Aquarians are set to experience pivotal transitions and an energy reset that opens doors for new beginnings. You're gearing towards spiritual evolution and awakening with a perfect blend of love, career, money, and health unfolding harmoniously.

December for Aquarius is about taking steps forward while being rooted in present moments. As an air sign known for its intelligence, free-spirit, and compassion, you'll see all these characteristics heighten this month. Expect unanticipated encounters that can strengthen your emotional realm while leading you towards the path of self-improvement and development. Remember, transition isn’t always easy, but this change can help shape your future for the better.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Month:

As the planets shift their alignment this December, your love horoscope foretells passionate exchanges and connections deeper than ever before. This month you'll be urged to open your heart, take risks and even confront your fears around love and relationships. A celestial wave of vulnerability may sweep over you, yet don't perceive it as a threat, rather, embrace it as a doorway towards fulfilling relationships. You might meet people who reflect aspects of yourself you haven't previously acknowledged.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Month:

In your career domain, December propels you to work in alignment with your passion and expertise. Professional opportunities knocking on your door are linked to your lifelong dreams. However, your natural intelligence and uniqueness alone won't get you there. Practical planning and a consistent, committed effort are needed. Potential workplace conflicts can arise; remember, disagreements are part of the process. Navigate these hurdles calmly and strategically to cultivate a positive working atmosphere.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Month:

The planets predict stability and growth in your financial affairs this December. Those previous money management strategies you employed will pay off, showing substantial improvement in your financial condition. Expect rewards, perhaps bonuses or increments from work, but ensure to keep your expenses in check. Avoid spontaneous expenditures and try to enhance your saving habits. Invest wisely, considering future financial stability, and take well-informed decisions.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Month:

Health, both mental and physical, becomes the forefront this December. Cosmic forces call upon Aquarians to tune into their bodies and make necessary health and lifestyle adjustments. Adopt mindful habits like yoga, meditation, and daily walks for maintaining harmony between the body and mind. Overworking may seem tempting with new opportunities rolling in, but make sure to strike a work-life balance. Your diet is also an important facet; regular hydration and incorporating balanced nutrition should be on top of your list.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

