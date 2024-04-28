 Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts minor injuries | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts minor injuries

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 28, 2024 08:25 AM IST

Read Aquarius weekly horoscope for April 28th-3rd May,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Health is normal.

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, the love relationship will be fabulous this week.

The love relationship will be fabulous this week. Professional success will be at your side. Be careful about financial expenditure and health as well. Be sincere in your relationship and this will bring happiness. Professionally, you’ll taste success. Minor monetary issues may happen but prosperity will be around. Health is normal.

Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024: Be sincere in your relationship and this will bring happiness.
Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024: Be sincere in your relationship and this will bring happiness.

 

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week 

The first part of the day is highly productive in terms of romance. You may come across someone special and propose. Females can expect a proposal that can turn fruitful in the coming days. Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may prefer spending more time together and new love affairs will turn stronger during this period. Some married females will conceive and male Aquarius natives should stay away from extramarital relationships that can bring bad times. 

 

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Expect a thickly packed professional schedule this week. Take up additional charges to prove the mettle. Your communication skills will work at tea meetings and client discussions. Those who are keen to move abroad for the job will see new opportunities. The second part of the week is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success. Some students trying to fly abroad for higher studies may receive admission in the second part of the week. 

 

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week 

Have control over the expenditure. Do not overspend on luxury items. However, you are good at making crucial investment decisions including stock and trade. Those who are into business will see additional funds for promotion into new territories. Long pending dues will be paid and some Aquarius natives will also get a bank loan approved. You may also inherit a family property. 

 

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week 

Those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful. Some seniors may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor for a better opinion. Spend more time with people you love. Pregnant females should be careful while boarding a train or while taking part in adventure activities. Athletes and sportspersons may have minor injuries this week. 

 

Aquarius Sign Attributes

  •  Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical
  •  Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel
  •  Symbol: Water carrier
  •  Element: Air
  •  Body Part: Ankles & Legs
  •  Sign Ruler: Uranus
  •  Lucky Day: Saturday
  •  Lucky Color: Navy Blue
  •  Lucky Number: 22
  •  Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

 

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

  •  Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  •  Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  •  Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  •  Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

 

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology &amp; Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts minor injuries
