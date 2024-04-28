Aquarius Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024 predicts minor injuries

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, the love relationship will be fabulous this week. The love relationship will be fabulous this week. Professional success will be at your side. Be careful about financial expenditure and health as well. Be sincere in your relationship and this will bring happiness. Professionally, you’ll taste success. Minor monetary issues may happen but prosperity will be around. Health is normal. Weekly Horoscope Today, April 28,2024: Be sincere in your relationship and this will bring happiness.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week

The first part of the day is highly productive in terms of romance. You may come across someone special and propose. Females can expect a proposal that can turn fruitful in the coming days. Consider taking the love affair to the next level. You may prefer spending more time together and new love affairs will turn stronger during this period. Some married females will conceive and male Aquarius natives should stay away from extramarital relationships that can bring bad times.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week

Expect a thickly packed professional schedule this week. Take up additional charges to prove the mettle. Your communication skills will work at tea meetings and client discussions. Those who are keen to move abroad for the job will see new opportunities. The second part of the week is good to switch the job and those who have interviews lined up can be confident about the success. Some students trying to fly abroad for higher studies may receive admission in the second part of the week.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week

Have control over the expenditure. Do not overspend on luxury items. However, you are good at making crucial investment decisions including stock and trade. Those who are into business will see additional funds for promotion into new territories. Long pending dues will be paid and some Aquarius natives will also get a bank loan approved. You may also inherit a family property.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week

Those who suffer from asthma or lung ailments need to be extremely careful. Some seniors may develop sleep-related problems and consult a doctor for a better opinion. Spend more time with people you love. Pregnant females should be careful while boarding a train or while taking part in adventure activities. Athletes and sportspersons may have minor injuries this week.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)